The Board of Elections met Monday to discuss remnants of Primary Day and to begin ironing out plans for the general election in November.

Delaware had a turnout of 32.26% for the primary elections on September 15, 2020, according to elections officials. It was just shy of 35% for Democrats and just shy of 28% for Republicans heading to the polls, State Election Commissioner Anthony Albence said.

He also noted the First State had more than 76,000 absentee ballots returned for the primary and have already had 127,000 requested for the general election.

The deadline to register to vote in the November general election is October 10, 2020.

Republican board member Barbara Sikora was the sole vote against the removals report, casting her vote in protest because she'd been hearing rumors.

"I will change my vote to 'aye' when I stop hearing that dead Republicans resurrected as Democrats on the voter registration list. I have no hard names, but I hear too many rumors that I am tracking down or attempting to."

Sikora had no evidence to back up this claim. President of the Delaware Board of Elections John Pasquale Jr. said her concerns should be brought up to her county director, and perhaps, rumors shouldn't be considered a valid reason to protest vote.

"My reasoning for voting 'nay' is my reasoning," she said.

During public comment, however, there were more substantial claims with purported evidence to back up said complaints.

La Mar Gunn, who previously ran as a Republican for lieutenant governor in Delaware, said the Department of Elections "did very little to promote a fair election for Wilmington's predominantly African-American electorate," calling voting "utter chaos and mayhem."

He said to visit the department's Wilmington offices, a temperature check is required, but--his first complaint--no such requirement was made when navigating the "gauntlet of campaign volunteers," in order to exercise one's right to vote.

Article continues below advertisement

"Number two, it shocks my conscience that your office has no idea as to the records of in-person voters for the primary election that took place last week," he said. "Number three, I had discovered multiple registrations in the rolls provided by your office. How are we--so the young lady who mentioned multiple are duplicate phantom or ghost voters, that's actually true."

Because there is a lawsuit pending filed by Wilmington City Councilman Vash Turner, who was also on the call, the Department of Justice's Frank Burgess advised there should be no further comment from the board given. Turner lost the city treasurer's race by less than 1,000 votes.

Vicky Wingate addressed the board with concerns that she registered to vote at the Georgetown Division of Motor Vehicles location on July 8th, but they didn't discover that her husband had been incorrectly registered until they showed up at a polling place to vote on September 15, 2020.

"My husband who is 70 years old and is a veteran...was denied his ability to vote because the card said 'no party,' which he did not register as 'no party affiliation'; he registered as a Republican."

Despite intervention by state Sen. Dave Wilson, that was one vote unable to be cast on Primary Day, and Wingate said poll workers couldn't even locate his voting history, showing "no history" in their records.

Darlene Downling had a similar complaint to Wingate, saying she registered online on August 14, along with her husband, and the same thing occurred. Her husband's card said he registered Republican, but her own card stated she had no party affiliation.

"At first I thought, well, maybe it was just my mistake," Dowling said. "I went back and I looked and I had saved my registration to a file that shows the date that I registered, I have a receipt number, and it shows that I did register as a Republican."

There wasn't much input from the board on the matter.

"Again, this is public comment. It's not answering questions session," Pasquale said. "Mr. Albence, would you like to respond or no?"

"That particular issue has been resolved now and, certainly, I was going to mention if there was any issue, I would look into it if there was still an open matter, and so I'll look into that as well, but it does sound like that has been resolved so I just wanted to be sure of that," said Albence.