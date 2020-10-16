A boating accident killed two people on Lums Pond Thursday.
Delaware State troopers, and officers from the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) Fish and Wildlife Natural Resources Police along with water rescue teams from several New Castle County fire companies responded to the state park off of Red Lion Road around noontime on October 15, 2020, for a report of two people in the water.
Crews were able to locate the victims' boat, but despite an exhaustive search, they were unable to find the men, identified as a 63-year old from Newark and a 65-year old from Bear.
The victims' bodies were eventually located about six hours after the incident started, with the assistance of the Delaware State Police Scuba Unit.