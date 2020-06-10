Delaware's attorney general is out with a ten-point list of police reforms, that includes the establishment of a civilian review board, implementation of police body cameras across-the-board, and the banning of the use of knee and choke holds, in the wake of protests spawned by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Floyd was killed after ex-officer Derek Chauvin was caught on video, kneeling on his neck for more than eight minutes.
At a news conference on the steps of Legislative Hall at noon Wednesday, Kathy Jennings is expected to announce that she wants to expand the role of the Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust to investigate police-related issues beyond use of force incidents involving fatal police shootings.
She also wants to see a statewide use of force standard established for each police agency--one that bans the use of knee and choke holds "unless deadly force is necessary." Jennings has called the current use of force statute vague and "entirely subjective." She'd like to see it changed "to require belief in the necessity of force to be 'objectively reasonable.'"
In a move certain to be controversial, Jennings wants to amend the Law Enforcement Bill of Rights, which protects officers and prohibits public disclosure of many law enforcement actions and any resulting repercussions. By amending the law, Jennings said there can be greater accountability for misconduct with an effort placed on increasing transparency. Her changes would also require drug and alcohol testing after any use of force incidents.
While many police forces have adopted police body cameras, Wilmington Police have not. Jennings wants to make police body cameras mandatory and universal. She also wants to release any video of police-involved shootings, except in cases where it could impede from a person's right to a fair trial.
In addition, Jennings' agenda calls for a new law that bans civil rights violations by criminalizing the known or "reckless deprivation of someone's constitutional rights." The law, she said, would be modeled after federal legislation and enforced by the Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust.
She'd also like to establish a civilian review board, an independent team, that reviews police misconduct cases. Officers who were fired or resigned due to abuse of force or misconduct would then be placed on a "Do Not Hire" list that's searchable.
Jennings also called for better data collection and public reports on racial data tied to all felony cases, from charging stage to sentencing. The data would also include information on plea offers, expungements and pardons.
Jennings was expected to appear alongside Governor John Carney, Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki, and members of the Delaware Legislative Black Caucus, who we're told have a list of their own police reforms.
--
This story will be updated.