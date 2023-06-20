A suspicious death investigation is underway in Claymont.
New Castle County Police said officers were called to the area of Governor Printz Extension and Forrest Avenue Monday night shortly before 8:00 p.m. A body was found outdoors between Governor Printz Extension and I-495.
There are no other details, and the investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact County Police at 302-395-8126 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333. Also, information may be reported at the Police non-emergency number at 302-573-2800.