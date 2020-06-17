rescue boat search

Rescue boats from several fire companies including Good Will of New Castle searched the area of the C & D Canal and Delaware River on Monday, June 15, 2020 for a missing boater

 Good Will Fire Company

New Castle County firefighters and paramedics have recovered a body from the Delaware River in the area of the Silver Run Wildlife Area.

Rescue teams were called out just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 after a body was spotted in the water just off the bank of the river.

It was Monday, June 15, 2020 around 4:30 in the afternoon when rescue boats were called to the Delaware River at the C & D Canal for the report of boaters in the water.

Two people were rescued Monday but a third person remained missing despite searches into Monday evening and on Tuesday by firefighters, the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) and the Coast Guard.

Tags

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.