New Castle County firefighters and paramedics have recovered a body from the Delaware River in the area of the Silver Run Wildlife Area.
Rescue teams were called out just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 after a body was spotted in the water just off the bank of the river.
It was Monday, June 15, 2020 around 4:30 in the afternoon when rescue boats were called to the Delaware River at the C & D Canal for the report of boaters in the water.
Two people were rescued Monday but a third person remained missing despite searches into Monday evening and on Tuesday by firefighters, the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) and the Coast Guard.