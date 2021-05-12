A bill which would require outfitting all Delaware law enforcement officers with body-worn cameras unanimously passed in the state House Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee Wednesday.
House Bill 195 establishes all police officers and some other state officials be outfitted with body-worn cameras, as was detailed by Attorney General Kathy Jennings on May 6, 2021. The committee debated the issue on May 12th with almost no major issues from lawmakers and overwhelmingly supportive comment from what few members of the public chose to attend and speak.
Rep. Stephen Smyk brought up some minor concerns, asking committee members to consider tabling the bill in order to amend some of the specifics regarding who would be the negotiating lead for how this potential bill would be implemented.
"We want body worn cameras, we want a camera on every corner of the car," he said. "There's no doubt that cameras have been successful in settling disputes. From every angle, not just one--but the policies matter."
Smyk's desire was to have the implementation of such technology left up to bargaining contracts from police unions, instead of being enacted as law. While it's a good idea to include police unions in constructing the bill, University of Delaware Police Chief Patrick Ogden said it's a good idea to keep the bill moving forward.
"Police officers want and need these. Our prosecutors want these these images to be recorded; they're going to assist in prosecuting offenders. From an Internal Affairs perspective, it makes it so much easier as a police chief, when there's two different versions of something that is reported, to be able to go back and look at that body-worn camera video," he said. "So I do think it's a game changer. I think that everybody embraces it. And I think that we should do everything that we can to move this forward. Maybe one easy thing is just to include the leadership of the [Delaware State Troopers Association] and the [Fraternal Order of Police] in discussions for developing the policy."
Some agencies that have attempted to enact such protocols have faced litigation from unions looking to be more responsible for how body-worn camera rules are laid out, Smyk said, and his fear was that the state might suddenly find itself in a battle to get this bill in place if passed.
"Even though we don't mean to do this intentionally, I think that we can see some devil in that detail," Smyk said. "We don't want to become part of that. I would suggest that we table this, take out some of this language for the end of the bill, and then reintroduce it."
While he understood the concern, Rep. Sean Lynn said it shouldn't be a large enough issue to stop the momentum of the bill, which has found almost universal support from all concerned parties throughout the state.
"While I understand the nexus to collective bargaining agreements, and certainly employment law issues with law enforcement, this bill is designed to address a far higher issue, and that is the preservation and protection of individuals civil rights," Lynn said. "And that goes beyond criminal defendants; that also addresses the police officers themselves. And what I hear is that there's unanimity amongst all branches, that they want this bill."
The bill was unanimously released from committee, with all 10 members voting in the affirmative.