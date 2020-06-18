Despite significant technical issues broadcasting their meeting--which delayed much of the earliest portions and set the tail-end of the meeting at a speedy pace as the committee had a hard out--the Joint Capital Improvement Committee managed to pass a $708 million bond bill for the Fiscal Year 2021.
The plan passed Thursday was roughly $185 million less than Governor John Carney's $892.8 million proposal earlier this year, prior to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, which sent the states economy into disarray with record unemployment rates and significant loss of revenues.
Gov. Carney's earlier proposal:
"So what you've just done is basically vote on resources that will support the capital budget for non-transportation projects that total $344.4 million, which is $180 million less than what it was in January," said Director of Office of Management & Budget Mike Jackson during the hearing. "Schools represent 51% of the total projects, so just slightly more than half."
The remainder goes to transportation needs.
The resources approved cover minor capital improvements for districts, and referendums which had been passed prior to or during the current fiscal year, including Appoquinamink, Indian River--"which was a long standing, I would say, challenge," Jackson said--Christina, Seaford, Smyrna, and $7.5 million for Wilmington education initiatives.
A $17.5 million earmark for Kent and Sussex family court facilities disappeared with the "change in revenue since January," Jackson said.
He noted $10 million per higher education institution was included as well, which keeps the government on pace with Senate Bill 50, while the Purpose Built Communities project funding was slashed.
"What we made an attempt to do in the list is be able to come up with statewide programs that can be allocated throughout New Castle, Kent, and Sussex, including in the county seats for each of those of those counties," Jackson said. "So when you look at Housing Development Fund is a statewide program Strong Neighborhoods Housing Fund is a statewide program, so is Downtown Development. Obviously, there was an original recommendation to be able to support that when we had a bond bill that was almost $900 million. It's now reduced to just over $700 million. It's a worthy investment, I'm not arguing with that as an investment with what it's trying to achieve in a particular area of the city. I think, working with these materials, we're trying to focus on statewide-type investments."
The state must pass a budget by July 1, 2020, and with the pandemic consequently barring legislative bodies from even meeting for much of the earliest portions of the crisis while infrastructure was acquired, it's forced many of these committees to work at blazing speeds to find places from which they could save, cut, or reallocate.