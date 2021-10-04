Booster shots of COVID-19 and third doses of the vaccine aren't to be confused.
While both have been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for certain populations and certain vaccines, knowing the difference is critical.
Booster shots--Pfizer only
The Centers for Disease Control has separated its recommendations into two categories: those who should get a booster shot and those who may get a booster shot.
The CDC recommends seniors 65 and older and those living in long-term care settings should get a booster shot if they received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.
The state's leading public health expert said data from a clinical trial shows a booster dose of Pfizer produced a ten-fold increase in immune response against infection and severe COVID and restored high levels of protection, especially among older adults.
"The boosters are especially important for our seniors," said Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the state's Division of Public Health. "Among adults 65 and older, the data show that vaccines remain effective in preventing hospitalization and severe disease, but the recent evidence shows that they are less effective at preventing infection due to waning over the time, and the Delta variant has made this even more complicated."
Others who should receive a booster shot as soon as possible also include people ages 50 and up with certain underlying health conditions.
"Those ones we've been talking about all along that put you at higher risk of COVID so cancer, heart disease, lung and kidney diseases, dementia, diabetes, Down syndrome, HIVV, overweight and obesity, pregnancy, organ transplants, and stroke," noted Rattay.
A booster shot is less critical for those the CDC placed in the may category. Those include those ages 18-49 with the above chronic underlying health conditions or those in "high-risk" professions.
"This includes a lot of folks--first responders, healthcare workers, teachers and daycare staff, grocery workers, manufacturing workers, US Postal Service workers, public transit workers, those working with congregate settings, including long-term care facilities, homeless shelters or correctional facilities among others.
Booster shots have not been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration for recipients of the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Third doses of either Pfizer or Moderna
Third or additional doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine were authorized by the FDA in August for people who have moderate or severely compromised immune systems.
"Meaning those are people who may not have been able to develop the same immune responses as other individuals. This might include recipients of organ or stem cell transplants, those in treatment for HIVV or cancer, those taking immuno-suppressive therapies like a chemotherapy or high-dose steroids," said Rattay.
Dr. Rattay is also asking providers to use their clinical judgement to determine whether age and long-term care residents should make individua
"That would be especially those who are over age 85 whose immune response may not have held as long as others."
Third doses are available to the above groups who last received a dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least 28 days ago.
Johnson and Johnson vaccine recipients are not eligible for additional inoculations at this time.
Third shots and booster shots are available at local pharmacies, primary care offices, and any of DPH's standing vaccine clinics.
"While we are thankful that boosters are available, DPH remains focused on getting more of the state's eligible population fully vaccinated to begin with," said Rattay.
To find a list of vaccine providers visit de.gov/getmyvaccine.