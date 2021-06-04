An illegal drug sale went awry and ended in a man being shot in Dover.
Police said a 25-year-old man took a bullet to the groin on the 900 block of Woodcrest Drive at 7:18 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021.
The victim told police he was involved in an illegal drug transaction that turned into a robbery and a shooting. The victim said the robber got away with cash.
He said the shooter fled in an older, faded blue Ford F-150 pick-up truck.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302.736.7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.