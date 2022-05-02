Two candidates with backgrounds in special education are running for a spot on the Appoquinimink School Board.
Incumbent Shawn Rowe and challenger Nichelle DeWitt are competing for the next four-year term in a seat filled by Rohe in August 2021 after previous board member Char Edelein moved out of the district.
During a candidate forum hosted by several groups including the Delaware ACLU, Dewitt spoke about her first post-college job working at the J Deweese Carter Center in Chestertown, Maryland.
"There, I taught at-risk juvenile delinquent youth, and it was that job that influenced my desire to advocate for all children, specifically at-risk and low income, to ensure they were provided with the equitable education they deserve."
Rohe said having a special needs child pushed her into paying attention to meetings seven years ago.
"When of my greatest reasons to remain on the school board is to apply my decades of experience with special education. As a former therapist in the school system, and a mom of a child with special needs, I felt there was a lack of special education representation on our board."
Both were asked about how they would deal with any implicit bias in the district, especially when it comes to the disciplinary records of Black, Brown, and special education students.
"The best way to combat this is to acknowledge we all have our own implicit biases, and we should confront them instead of ignoring them. I would recommend mandatory, quarterly DE&I [Diversity Education & Inclusion] training workshops for staff, students, and parents."
Rohe said she would like to see more data on the subject, and accountability for those determining punishments to make sure they are fair.
"Take a deep dive at the code of conducts, following and reporting incidents properly, and ensuring accountability to those reports of incidents."
DeWitt also said that even though Appoquinimink is New Castle County's fastest growing district, it could still take some ideas from charter schools.
"Many families who have moved here for the schools, have inadvertently choiced their children outside the district as they feel our schools are lacking the resources and equitable platforms for the higher-performing learner. If elected, I intend to work with my school board members to recommend a road map for the gifted and talented program."
Rohe also said that each family must do what's best for them when it comes to school choice, but communication must be better to makes sure there are equitable school environments.
"To increase empathy and empathetic communication between staff and student, and student and student."
The Appoquinimink School Board election is set for Tuesday, May 10, 2022 from 7 a.m.- 8 p.m. at seven district schools.
You can find a list of poling places and proof of identity and address options at the state's website.