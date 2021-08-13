It took rescue crews about 45 minutes to extricate the driver of a U-Haul box truck that ran off Harmony Road near Newark and hit a tree Friday morning/
The crash happened a little after 9:15 a.m. on August 13, 2021, just off of Route 2 (Capitol Trail).
Aetna firefighters said due to the heavy entrapment, and the high heat and humidity, they called for extra crews to the scene to assist.
"The challenging extrication was completed in 45 minutes requiring every available rescue tool and technique," Aetna posted on their Facebook page.
New Castle County paramedics said the 30-year old man driving the truck was taken to Christiana Hospital in serious condition.
A 31-year-old female passenger was treated for less serious injuries.
Delaware State troopers are investigating.