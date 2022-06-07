A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection to a Monday Canby Park shooting, Wilmington Police announced Tuesday.
According to authorities, a shooting around 6:45 p.m. on June 6, 2022, in the 600 block of South Union Street which sent a 14-year-old boy to the hospital in stable condition, was committed by a teen located at the scene.
Police said officers responding to the shooting took the 15-year old and two additional 14-year-olds into custody without incident, and a .40-caliber handgun and ammo were located.
Following an investigation, Wilmington Police Det. Michael Hayman charged the eldest suspect with first-degree assault, four counts possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, three counts reckless endangering, and second-degree conspiracy. He was committed to the New Castle County Detention Center in lieu of $108,500 cash-only bond.
One of the 14-year-old boys was also charged with possession of a firearm by a person prohibited and carrying a concealed deadly weapon. He was committed to the NCC Detention Center in lieu of $10,000 cash-only bond.