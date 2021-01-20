Three individuals were shot on Wilmington's East Side Wednesday afternoon, including a juvenile and two men, city authorities said that evening.
According to Wilmington Police, three gunshot victims--a 16-year-old boy, and two men aged 18 and 26 years old--in the area of 8th and Pine streets around 4:05 p.m. on January 20, 2021.
All were transported to an area hospital in stable condition. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Wilmington Police Det. Douglas Rivell at 302.576.3633 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.