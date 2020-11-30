A teen was shot in Wilmington over the weekend.
Police were called to the 2700 block of Northeast Boulevard at 2:38 p.m., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. There, they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.
The boy was transported to the hospital, where at last check, he was listed in stable condition.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation continues.
The boy was one of two people shot in Wilmington this weekend. A 52-year-old man was shot Saturday in Southbridge; he, too, was listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Joseph Wicks at 302.576.3654.