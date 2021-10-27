A 14-year-old Camden boy brought a loaded firearm to Smyrna Middle School Wednesday but ultimately turned the gun over to a school resource officer, according to officials.
Smyrna Police said the child turned the gun over to school staff, and an investigation revealed the boy had been having a mental health crisis and was battling thoughts of self-harm.
He was placed in protective custody and transported to an area hospital for a mental health evaluation. Charges are pending additional investigation, police said.