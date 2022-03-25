David Lee has been trying for a quarter century for the perfect set to spike home his dream of Boys Volleyball becoming an official high school sport in Delaware.

The Web Coordinator at The John Dickinson School has served as both the boys and girls volleyball coach since 1996 at the school, but the two programs have not been treated equally in the state's eyes.

DIAA held its first Girls Volleyball championship in 1975 when A.I. duPont won the state title, but there has never been a boys division.

Dickinson, along with a handful of schools who have started and stopped programs over the years, have been forced to organize their own league and tournaments, due to not having enough participation to qualify as a full DIAA sport.

The DIAA requires 16 schools to compete at the varsity level to be considered a Level 3, or championship, sport.

Before this spring, Boys Volleyball was recognized as a Level 1, or developmental, sport, due to having less than 12 schools participating. DIAA rules are not in effect.

The DIAA Board of Directors voted last month to make Boys Volleyball a Level 2, or recognized sport, which brings into motion the formation of official rules, referees, a regular-season structure, and a committee tasked with creating a pathway to a state championship event.

Boys Volleyball would stand to be the first non-Unified Sports addition to the DIAA's championship menu since Girls Lacrosse reached the 16-team threshold in 2009.

In the spring of 2019, Indian River won the state title, which often was just a New Castle County title, in an 11-team league.

This year, there are 18 schools: ASPIRA, Brandywine, Cape Henlopen, Charter of Wilmington, Christiana, Concord, DMA, Dickinson, Delcastle, Indian River, MOT Charter, Mount Pleasant, Newark, Salesianum, Saint Mark's, and Sussex Academy.

Boys Volleyball would stand to be the first non-Unified Sports addition to the DIAA's championship menu since Girls Lacrosse reached the 16-team threshold in 1998.

Lee said the key is just doing some recruiting in a school's hallway.

"It's an easy sport to start, it doesn't take a ton of student-athletes to participate. You need a good 12 students and then you can field a viable team."

Unlike Girls Volleyball, Delaware has not had a strong youth or club Boys Volleyball system, but Lee said CYM is considering starting a league.

"Young men in Delaware who have played volleyball before high school it's because they had sisters who played so they were always around the game and familiar with it. A lot of my early players who had played at swim clubs or swimming pools that had a volleyball net."

Lee said volleyball is a sport that can be played well beyond high school, with various recreation and league options for adults, which are more co-ed than just all-female.

"It's a social sport, but it's also very powerful and athletic. It combines a lot of those things that make it appealing, but I do still see that there's a little bit of resistance by some sectors of our population who don't think that volleyball is for boys."

While there's a record amount of competition in Boys Volleyball this season, Lee said a key to longevity, and the potential DIAA Championship certification, will come from the sport being recognized as something behind just a club organized by coaches.

"I've heard some schools say 'our school will start supporting us, when it becomes an official varsity sport.' Since we're moving to that direction, when that happens, I think it's just going to multiply."

Boys Volleyball has been recognized by Pennsylvania's PIAA since 1936, but as Lee continues to push, the hope is if all the processes continue, Delaware could have their first championship in 2023.

"I'll be there, whoever is in that final," Lee said. "I'll be there to enjoy that experience. It will be a relief after all this work, and obviously a sense of accomplishment. I think it's great for our young men who have been a part of this movement, and who are a part of it now."