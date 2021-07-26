A Delaware state representative who used a racial slur for Asian women and derogatory language in an accidental email exchange announced Monday he would not seek re-election at the end of his term.
Democrat Rep. Gerald Brady on Monday directly tied the incident, first reported by the News Journal, to his determination not to run again. His statement, in full:
"Serving in the General Assembly has been an honor and a privilege for me, a highlight of a professional career that included years serving on Wilmington City Council and decades in the Delaware National Guard. I have always prided myself on providing excellent constituent services to all residents I have been elected to represent.
"However, my recent actions – using a deeply offensive anti-Asian slur and attempting to make a crass joke about human trafficking – make it more difficult to effectively provide the kind of representation all residents of the 4th District expect and deserve. All residents should have elected officials who serve and treat others with dignity and respect, whether it’s in public forums or in private communications.
"There can be no excuse for my actions, and after careful reflection these past several days, I have decided that I will not seek re-election when my term ends. I cannot in good conscience ask the voters to put their faith in me again after I betrayed theirs. I can only humbly and unequivocally apologize again for my actions, for which I am solely responsible.
"I will complete the prescribed sensitivity training and work to make amends with the Asian American community. I will use this as an opportunity to heal the wounds that my words have created. I will continue to work tirelessly to address the issues impacting my constituents as well as the citizens of Delaware."
Brady, in an email sent June 27th and made public on July 20th, replied to an email sent to him by an advocate regarding a Princeton University study that suggested the presence of strip clubs led to a decrease in sex crimes in a New York City police precinct with:
"Is the dude basically saying, if we provide free (sex acts) for Uncle Pervie there will be few rapes and few (a slur for Chinese women) will be shipped in CONEX containers to the Port of Wilmington??” Brady replied from his official government email address.
He sent the email reply to the advocate, instead of forwarding the email to a private citizen from whom he intended to request a summary, according to Drew Volturo, spokesman for the House Democratic Caucus.
Brady had served for a decade on Wilmington City Council before being elected to the state House in 2006. He is also executive director of the AFL-CIO.
In response to Brady's announcement, leaders of the Democratic party issued their own statement Monday. Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf, Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst and Majority Whip Larry Mitchell released a joint statement which read, in full:
"Rep. Brady’s comments were reprehensible, racist, sexist and indefensible, and each of us expressed that message to him during this past week. After several very frank conversations with him these past few days, we are grateful that he has reached this decision today. We know that it cannot absolve his actions, but we hope it is a first step toward healing and addressing this situation.
"We want to be clear about something we have heard from residents this past week: As a duly elected official, only Rep. Brady can make a decision about his political future. House leadership cannot unilaterally take action. We can and did provide guidance, but the decision ultimately was his.
"During these remaining months, we will ensure that Rep. Brady completes the sensitivity training we directed him to take, as well as reaching out to the Asian American community. We are sincere in our belief that he must take positive steps toward bettering himself and repairing those connections going forward. We also will continue to review the situation and will take any other actions we deem proper and necessary at the appropriate time.
"Lastly, we want to speak directly to Delaware’s Asian American community: We truly apologize for the hurt, anger and mistrust this past week has caused you. We are keenly aware of the growth in anti-Asian hatred during this past year, and the last thing anyone should have to experience on top of that is one of their elected representatives dehumanizing them as a joke. It’s appalling, and we must expect better.
"To that end, we plan to make sensitivity training available to all members of the House of Representatives. While we do not believe our colleagues harbor such views, it would be beneficial for them to learn of any microaggressions or other attitudes or actions that negatively impact the Asian American community, and how we all can take steps to improve our relationships with the community.
"We are committed to making amends as leaders of this caucus and as elected officials, to show by our actions that we are better than the words of one member. We hope that over time, we can regain the trust of the community and work together to ensure a better and brighter future for all Delawareans."