If you've ever wanted to learn more about braille, you can have a good time doing so at Braille Family Fun Day this Saturday.
Carol King-Ries is president of the National Federation of the Blind's Northern Delaware chapter, and she said the tactile writing and reading system created in 1824 by Frenchman Louis Braille isn't just for serious things like education or employment.
"We can also have fun with braille, so we'll be having games (including) Uno (and other) card games, Scrabble using braille as well as tactile games such as tactile dominoes and other games, to have fun and to promote families coming out, having fun together," said King-Ries.
King-Ries added it's not necessarily true that losing sight makes a person's other senses sharper.
"Some people believe that, but what others believe is that you just start paying attention more to the other systems in your body--your touch, your hearing, your smell," said King-Ries.
Braille Family Fun Day is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Talley Day Park on Foulk Road.
You can find out more about Braille Family Fun Day, and the NFB's Northern Delaware Chapter, at nfbde.org.