A world champion robotics competition hosted a team made up of 25 Brandywine School District students recently.
President and head coach of Brandywine Bots Jason Heller says their team was up against 1,600 teams from the 49 states and 30 other countries at the Robotics Education & Competition (REC) Foundation’s Live Remote VEX Robotics World Championship 2021, but he knew they could handle it.
"I mean, to be honest, the students we have participating are all phenomenal students," he said to Peter MacArthur on WDEL's DelAWARE. "[Rising Mt. Pleasant High School senior Colin Cotton] is one of the lead students that helps lead and mentor our younger students. So, while it's a community-run program, we're really pushing towards the model where the mentorship and learning comes from the older students. They're overall a lot smarter than all of us coaches, to be honest."
Because of the pandemic, the event was a little different this year. Cotton said that, while a lot of hard work was necessary to get to the competition, COVID-19 created its own hurdles.
"In essence, we were trying to compete with all the other teams not only in the state--which we won--but also all the other teams around the world," Cotton said. "This year was not really the optimal competition, you could say, just because of the COVID factors, and there was kind of a forced remote competition. But we still had fun competing."
It was disappointing, Cotton said, not to get that opportunity to see these competitors in person, just for the perspective it provides on different places and ways to approach their craftsmanship.
"It was pretty great. Not only is it fun to show up to these events and talk with your own team and try to compete, but there's also teams coming in from all over the world, really," he said. "On some of our competitions, we competed from kids from Georgia, kids from Virginia. I know plenty of teams that fly around the U.S. And there's even the world competition [in person] when there's not COVID. So, at least for me, it's not only the part where we get to try to compete, but it's also the interaction with kids that you would never normally meet."
The team grew by 25% in the number of students participating as they recently kicked off their new season, Heller said, and they now have 15 teams building robots with 45 parents acting as mentors. It's been great to watch interest in the group grow, Heller said, and to see how quickly the younger kids pick up the necessary skills.
"Last year was tough...We bounced back and forth from in-person meetings to remote meetings. We've started off kind of small, we didn't really promote the club last year," Heller said. "The entire game changed several times throughout the year to account for social distancing. But I mean, everybody pulled through, we push through it. And we were one of the few teams in the region that actually was able to get some competitive robots out last year due to the restrictions. So it was a challenge, but it led us into this year being stronger for it, I think, and the kids were just so resilient. They made it happen."
And all of it takes place in the form of a game, while introducing necessary skills to the kids as they move into future careers, Heller said.
"This is a game-based challenge; they're building a robot to play a game against each other. So, especially for the younger kids, they're learning all the concepts of engineering and STEM, but they don't necessarily realize that that's what they're learning," the coach said. "They're designing. They're failing and finding a new way to rebuild their robots. They're programming. They're doing coding. All the elements of engineering and STEM, they're learning and enjoying without really 'learning' it. The idea is to push them into these kind of careers and qualify them for scholarship money down the road for college."
Cotton said it's worked so far.
"I can kind of see how I've grown through the years. A lot of things that were really difficult for me before, have kind of just become common sense. And I can definitely see myself applying these concepts--of using things mechanically and thinking outside the box, and thinking critically--to anything I really do in the future. I think anything in my future will most definitely require things that I've learned from this club. So I have no doubt that it'll be of use to me in the future."
If you want to learn more about the Brandywine Bots program, head to BrandywineBots.org.