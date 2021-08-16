The Brandywine School Board canceled their planned monthly regular meeting after members of the audience refused to put on face coverings.
Appearing 35 minutes after the scheduled 7:00 p.m. start, Board President John Skrobot made the announcement alongside Superintendent Lincoln Hohler.
"This is a state building, our teachers are state employees, we have made several requests for people in attendance to wear masks to comply with the governor's mandate. The inability to do, we do not feel like we can hold this meeting this evening . We will reschedule at another time."
Members of the crowd began voicing displeasure at the duo, to which Skrobot responded:
"We would have loved the opportunity for everyone to be heard this evening, during public comment, that is your time to be heard."
Hohler cited Governor John Carney's universal mask mandate announced last week as the reason the meeting could not proceed unless everyone put on facemasks.
"It clearly states that if students are present in a school, and we have students present here tonight, that masks must be worn."
Several school boards, including Appoquinimink and Milford, have faced lengthy public comment periods in recent weeks with parents and community members voicing concerns about students being required to wear face coverings in classrooms.
Hohler apologized to those in attendance who were looking for information on the first day of school, which will take place before the scheduled September meeting.
"Give me a day or two to put everything into an extensive e-mail or some sort of communication form, and we will get that information out to you as soon as possible. We will look at calendars and pick an alternate date. At that point, we will reschedule the board meeting. It may be in-person, it may be in zoom. We will continue to seek guidance from the Governor's office."
It's uncertain when Brandywine will reschedule their meeting.