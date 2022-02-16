New Castle County Council's Land Use Committee has denied a developer's appeal of a Planning Board decision concerning the redevelopment of the Brandywine Country Club.
The Planning Board had previously approved a pair of variances for developer, Shipley Road Investments LLC, but denied the variance that would have allowed the project to continue without a through road between Concord Pike and Shipley Road.
Following a 90-minute hearing, the council vote was split 6-6 with Councilman David Tackett absent, meaning the Planning Board decision was upheld.
District 2 Councilwoman Dee Durham, whose district encompasses Brandywine Country Club, said her constituents never wanted the through road.
"The community is very aware of induced traffic, which would be created by a road that was put through this property," said Durham, citing already increased levels of traffic due to the recent redevelopment of Concord Plaza on Silverside Road.
She also questioned how commercial properties seem to have different rules for ingress and egress.
"To me, that seems somewhat unfair and unjust that commercial projects are held to a different standard," said Durham.
Durham, along with councilmembers Janet Kilpatrick, Tim, Sheldon, George Smiley, Ken Woods, and Council President Karen Hartley-Nagle, voted to support the appeal and overturn the Planning Board's decision.
District 4 Councilman Penrose Hollins voted against the appeal.
"It appears to me that the applicant in this case has other options that would fit the code, decided not to take those options of his own free will, and in my opinion created this situation to require the variance in the first place, and you don't get the variance, that means that the system somehow now is unjust, I find it very difficult to accept," Hollins said.
Joining Hollins in voting to uphold the Planning Board's decision was Councilmembers Bill Bell, Dave Carter, John Cartier, Lisa Diller, and Jea Street.