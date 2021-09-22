Brandywine School District Superintendent Lincoln Hohler said he has concerns as COVID cases have spread over the past couple of months in his district's community.
"At some point down the road, we may need to think differently, especially at elementary school, about our approach towards keeping those numbers low and adding what they call mitigation strategies."
Brandywine returned to schools earlier this month with in-person learning 5-days-a-week, after going through a variety of hybrid set-ups throughout the 2020-21 school year.
During the September school board meeting held on Monday, Hohler presented data on the regional COVID data, and then provided information at the elementary, middle, and high school level in Brandywine's schools.
Hohler pointed out that the seven-day moving average of COVID cases has risen in New Castle County from 14.0 cases per 100,000 people during mid-June to 292.4 cases last week.
"If you look at that progression, you don't have to be a math guy to see that trend, it's continuing. That's what has us nervous as we continue to look forward. National experts have been saying for several months that they predict this current spike that we're seeing with the Delta variant will peak around mid-October, so with that in mind, we have to keep our eye on that data."
Hohler did not provide school-level data on quarantines and isolations, instead choosing to combine the district's 3 high schools, 3 middle schools, and 9 elementary schools into data points.
He reported that the high schools are averaging a combined 2.0 confirmed positive cases per day since the school year began, 1.8 combined at the middle school level, and 3.2 combined for the elementary students. Those students are being isolated under Delaware Division of Public Health guidance.
Quarantines tell a different story, as those who are being required to quarantine because they are a close contact of being within 3 feet of someone for at least 15 minutes within a 24 hour period has led to 1.7 high school students, 2.8 middle school students, and 17.8 elementary students per day.
Hohler did say that there have been some cases where a bus or cafeteria seating chart had not been established, forcing an entire class to be quarantined, which therefore boosted the numbers.
Hohler did not address how much of the spread was believed to be taking place at school, but said a another reason for the elementary outlier is the lack of an approved vaccine for those under the age of 12.
"If a student is vaccinated, and they are considered to be a close contact [to a COVID positive], and they are vaccinated, they do not need to quarantine. They still need to monitor their health, but they do not need to quarantine."
Hohler said if those numbers don't begin to improve, and they continue to see more cases within the district's walls, it may require reexamining potential hybrid options to help with social distancing.
"That would probably involve some kind of cohorting. I don't know what is yet. I don't know what it would look like. We've had some preliminary planning sessions, but again, trying to be absolutely transparent, we will continue to look at that data, but are concerned about the trend line we see there."
Currently, no Delaware school district is operating under a hybrid model, although some districts have offered more robust virtual options than they had before the pandemic.
Whether Brandywine more strongly considers being the first to change their educational format may come down to whether the rising COVID trends continue, or begin to wane in upcoming weeks.