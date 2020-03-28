A Brandywine Hundred assisted living facility is home to the second coronavirus outbreak in a facility of its kind in Delaware as deaths rise in the state.
Six residents of the memory care unit at HarborChase on Shipley Road have contracted COVID-19, the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services announced Saturday. Five of the six have been hospitalized. The source of infection is under investigation, according to state health officials.
That unit has a total of three dozen residents, who DHSS staff is working to isolate and keep staff safe.
"Responding to multiple cases of COVID-19 in such facilities is among our greatest concerns," DHSS Secretary Kara Odom Walker. "The populations who live in these facilities are at the highest risk for COVID-19, based on their age and underlying health conditions.
Earlier this week, state health officials announced six cases of coronavirus and the state's second COVID-19 death in an 86-year-old resident of Little Sisters of the Poor Jeanne Jugan Residence in Ogletown. A seventh resident of that home has now tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
State health officials said long-term are facilities of this kind should restrict all visitors effective immediately aside from end-of-life situations. They've also said all volunteers and non-essential personnel should not report to nursing homes and all group activities and communal dining should be canceled to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
All staff and residents should have their temperature taken daily as well, state health officials advised.
The second nursing home outbreak comes on the same day Delaware's death toll from COVID-19 rose to five.
The latest deaths include a 76-year-old man from New Castle County, who was not hospitalized and a 74-year-old and a 77-year-old Kent County men, who were hospitalized. All three had underlying health conditions, state health officials said.