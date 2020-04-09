The Brandywine School District announced Thursday it voted unanimously to appoint Lincoln Hohler as superintendent of the district, effective this week.
School officials said Hohler took over the position on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
“I have had the pleasure of working with [Hohler] over the years," said School Board President Ralph Ackerman. "Judging by his handling of the current [COVID-19] crisis, I am confident he will be a great superintendent.”
Hired as a teacher in 1992, Hohler has worked his way through the system and was most recently assistant superintendent for the BSD before becoming interim superintendent on February 1, 2020.
He took the helm after replacing the retired Dr. Mark Holodick.