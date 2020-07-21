The start of the school year in the Brandywine School District has been delayed.
The school board voted at its meeting Monday night night to push back the start of school until September 16, 2020.
The board's decision comes after the state said it wouldn't make a final decision upon which scenario schools would reopen under until August.
The district said the delayed start will give them more time to plan and finalize details to ensure a safe reopening, regardless of whether learning happens in-person, remotely, or via a hybrid mix of both forms of instruction.
Educators will still return August 24, 2020, using the additional time for professional development and best practices, the district said.
The district is planning to send out surveys to parents and staff to see which approach they favor.
"We recognize that every family’s situation is different and want to be proactive in facilitating the best possible educational experience for all students and staff," the district said in a Facebook post. "We will use that information, along with the governor’s final guidance, to solidify our plan for the 2020-2021 school year beginning on September 16. As always, thank you for your patience and support as we navigate this challenging situation together."
School will still wrap, as scheduled, in June.
"During in-service days, parent/teacher conference days, and the like, students will have assignments to complete at home using Chromebooks that will be distributed at the start of the school year," the district said in a Facebook post.