A proposed Brandywine School District Early Education Center on the site of the vacant Brandywine Country Club appears to be getting closer to coming to fruition.

Superintendent Lincoln Hohler told the Brandywine School Board that they may need to call an emergency meeting before their June 21 regular meeting to potentially approve a deal to receive about 45 acres of land connected to the shuttered golf course.

"Last week there was a meeting between the district and members of the [Council of Civic Organizations of Brandywine Hundred] and other various civic associations that they represent around the building and proposed deed restrictions that some of the community members have expressed an interest seeing put on the land. There's still discussion on oversight of these restrictions, but we believe our proposal was well-received by the group. We hope to hear back in the next week or two."

It could ultimately end a struggle for Capano Management to create a housing development as part of the property.

Under their most recent plan, a combined 365 single family homes, townhouses, and apartments would be built behind the existing Concord Square Shopping Center on Concord Pike, but there would be no access to Shipley Road, while the Brandywine School site would only have access to the more secondary artery.

Article continues below advertisement

"We very much appreciate the willingness of Mr. Louis Capano to remember the district in gifting the district this property. The timing couldn't be more perfect, as we were in the throws of planning for an early childhood center."

At February's board meeting, Brandywine announced their plans for a 75,000 sq. ft. school and two playgrounds, with the possibility of maintaining 4-6 of the golf holes as a practice facility for the district's high school teams.

Golf part of initial plan if Brandywine schools receive part of Brandywine County Club site The Brandywine School District said it is considering mixing the old with the new if they ar…

Hohler said Brandywine is hopeful to get approval to get in front of the New Castle County Board of Adjustment this month, to keep the clock moving towards construction.

"The sooner we can negotiate and get the property the deeded to us, the quicker we can continue to pursue the building of an early childhood center."