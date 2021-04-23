A pair of Brandywine School District employees working at Maple Lane Elementary School is being credited with rescuing an elderly man from a creek on Thursday morning, April 22, 2021.
Brandywine School District officials said a custodian working outside heard cries for help coming from the woods adjoining the school property.
"I could hear someone going 'help, help,' said Patrick Marvel, who was outside getting the playground ready for students at the school.
As he moved toward the tree line Marvel said the calls for help stopped so he called out, "where are you, where are you?"
Marvel then radioed his supervisor and the two found the man in waist deep water in Perkins Run.
Paramedics treated the victim.
The workers said they did not know his name, his condition, or how he ended up in the water.
But Patrick Marvel does know one thing: "I'm glad that I followed my instincts."