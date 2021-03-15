Brandywine School District Superintendent Lincoln Hohler said secondary school hybrid students should be getting more classroom time by the end of the month, but they continue to struggle to offer more opportunities for elementary learners.
Hohler told the Brandywine School Board Monday night that he expects that middle and high school students who are currently in classrooms for two days a week will likely see that extended to three or even four days within the next couple of weeks.
Hohler said he has received complaints from families seeing that Colonial and Red Clay have made more full-week opportunities available for in-person students, but that their situations are different.
He pointed to Colonial's elementary families choosing in a nearly-reversed manor to stay remote instead of going into the classroom, creating less space to stay within CDC and the district's social distancing guidelines, requiring elementary schools to stay at two days, for now.
"We have 63% [hybrid vs. remote], so if we had 40%, chances are we'd be able to offer 5-days-a-week like Colonial. Just based on the numbers, the higher you go with that percentage, the harder it is to accommodate."
Carrcroft (73%) and Lombardi (72%) have the highest percentage of in-person hybrid requests in the Brandywine School District.
Brandywine's middle and high Schools are having an easier time, because the middle school hybrid requests are at 54%, while it's just 38% for high school families.
While classroom space is an issue, Hohler said another issue is getting students to the schools. Delaware school buses are capped at 23 students, instead of the usual 72, and making things even worse, Hohler said Brandywine can't even use all of their buses at the moment.
"We actually have 20 buses right now that we don't have drivers for. We have been consistently advertising, we've published things internally, we're planning to park our bus with a giant 'we're hiring bus drivers' sign on it. If anyone knows anybody who is interested in being a bus driver, has a CDL, we will absolutely take advantage of that."
Hohler said he's well aware of parents who have challenged him to open up the schools more aggressively.
"I've gotten quite a few emails about 'how come you're not following the data and the science?' Believe me, I am following the data, and I'm following the science. I owe that to you as board members, to my children, my parents, and when I say that, I mean you, the community. We're going to do our due diligence, we're going to continue to monitor the data and the research. I'm not an alarmist, but I know what I don't know, and that's why I lean on the expertise on those who are leading the nation in these areas and have the background."
Brandywine's extension of their in-person learning comes a week after Appoquinimink's School Board discussed attempting to go from two-to-four days. Christina has not made any announcements on when they might try to extend their offerings going forward.