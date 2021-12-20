The Brandywine Valley SPCA is hosting its fourth annual Holiday Sleepover event to provide some of their older, harder-to-adopt residents a little Christmas respite with temporary fosters.
"The Holiday Sleepovers are a great opportunity to get a shelter animal just a break from the shelter, out into a home, and also have fosters really promote the animals and help get them adopted," said BVSPCA Marketing Director Linda Torelli. "This year, we've been really fortunate that adoptions are going very well. Our first goal is always a forever home, and we're focusing on 12 overlooked dogs in the shelter; they're large adult dogs that have been passed up for adoptions for whatever reason. We know they're great companions, so we're just looking to get them some time away from the shelter and get them a spotlight in a home to show what terrific companions that can really be."
Torelli said the organization has had some significant success leading up the holidays this year, with a recent Petco Foundation-sponsored Mega Adoption event leading to the adoption of 661 animals--the smallest of the eight Mega Adoption events they've held. But that helped them clear out a majority of the animals who'd been searching for homes, leaving them with just a dozen for whom to find holiday homes.
"We have had some sleepovers turn into forever sleepovers, no doubt about it. Probably about a quarter to half turn into direct adoptions with the sleepover family," Torelli said. "But we've also had a very high rate of animals finding homes, through the photos, the videos that the sleepover family provides. And with that, we've had a very high adoption rate--I would say it falls about 80%--of the animals go home right around the holidays because of that benefit. We saw a really high adoption rate, quite a spike when folks were initially home that has leveled off. Adoptions are still going very strong, though. And we have not really seen any returns from folks who have adopted animals during the pandemic. So we feel pretty solid about our adoption rate."
Though their adoption rates at all three shelters--on in each county--are holding strong, Torelli said about 70% of the animals they find within their walls come from the community, as she said they're the only shelter providing services for lost and stray animals in Delaware, along with pets taken possession of in cruelty cases.
They also took in 75 animals from a Kentucky shelter looking for space just before the tornado struck, which ended up bein fortuitous for those pets. But while there were only a dozen dogs in need of a holiday stay, she said the BVSPCA is always looking for people willing to contribute.
"If folks are interested in the idea of doing sleepovers, there are sleepover opportunities all year long for animals that could use a break from the shelter, or who could use some socialization," Torelli said. "Folks can go to our website, BVSPCA.org/foster, to sign up to foster. There's also lots of other ways to support our work. Obviously, donations help support us. But even things as simple as emptying out your linen closet and getting rid of your old towels and sheets, those are linens that we use for bedding for the animals. So there are a lot of different ways to get engaged to help."