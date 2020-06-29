The Brandywine Valley SPCA is flying in 107 shelter dogs from Louisiana, hoping the Delaware Valley is a better place for the animals to find a home.
Linda Torelli from the Brandywine Valley SPCA told WDEL's Del-AWARE that they agreed to bring in the animals, because Delaware is a friendlier state than most when it comes to adoptions.
"Louisiana is No. 5 in the country for shelter euthanasia. That's in contrast to the state of Delaware where we were just named, for the second year in a row, the only no-kill state in the nation. So we're trying to open up our doors to try to save some additional animals."
Torelli said part of the reason for Delaware's high ranking compared to states like Louisiana can be broken down into demographics.
"Education on spay-neuter makes a huge difference. It has been a big impact in the northeast, and in places like Louisiana, especially as you get out to the rural areas, there are a lot of animals who are let out at-large, and many aren't spayed or neutered, so overpopulation is just inherent."
The dogs will be flown into Delaware on Monday, and Torelli said it could be a very quick turnaround before they could be adopted at their New Castle and West Chester locations.
"We're going to check them in, and make sure they're up to our medical standards. See if they need any time to adjust, we wait at least a 24-hour period for the dogs to rest up again, and in some cases 48. Many of them will need to be spayed and neutered."
Torelli said they would be perfectly happy with just a brief visit with their new friends.
"One of the things that is really a balance is giving the animals enough time to settle, but also getting them into a home quickly. Animals do so much better, even in the best shelter, when they are in a home."
Once the animals are ready for adoption, you'll be able to view them on the Brandywine Valley SPCA's website.