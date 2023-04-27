Their name may not sound appealing, but don't let that fool you--the subjects of the Brandywine Zoo's latest fundraiser are so cute, they'll win you over.
Zoo spokesman Mark Shafer said the zoo is fortunate to have a pair of South American Pudu--so what's a Pudu, anyway?
"They are the world's second-smallest deer, they stand, like, 14 to 17 inches in height. They are in danger, there's only 10,000 left in the world in the wild, and they come from Argentina and Chile, and there are only 200 in zoos worldwide, and we actually have a pair," said Shafer.
Shafer added they've been able to raise money from various sources over the years, chief among them, zoo patrons.
"We have memberships, we have some grants, we've been very successful (in) getting foundations giving us money to help us, y'know, keep things moving along here, but generally speaking, I'd say it's the public," said Shafer.
Zoo officials are hoping the pair, named Clover and Ande, will eventually mate, and increase the number of captive Pudu.
You can find out more about the Pudu Home Makeover Project at brandywinezoo.org.