The Brandywine Zoo will be closed on weekdays in mid-September as work continues on a new Madagascar exhibit.
The multi-level exhibit will have a recirculating pool and waterfall, and be home to lemurs, tortoises, and guinea fowl.
As a result, the Zoo will take the extra mid-week time beginning on September 8, and run through at least September 21. Work on a walkway will be completed during the closure.
The new exhibit is expected to be finished in the fall, Brandywine Zoo will remain open on Saturdays and Sundays.