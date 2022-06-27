Haechan, one of the few southern pudu remaining in the world, died over the weekend after residing at the Brandywine Zoo.
A member of a breed typically found in the South American rainforests of Argentina and Chile, Haechan was just over a foot tall at shoulder height.
Brandywine Zoo officials said that Haechan was lethargic on Friday, June 24, 2022, and was coughing sporadically, after showing no previous signs of illness.
Haechan was transferred to a Pennsylvania veterinary clinic on Saturday morning, where he died. The cause is currently unknown.
Haechan was born at the Los Angeles Zoo in December 2018, after being named by fans of the Korean pop music group NCT-127 through a Facebook fundraiser.
A Twitter feed dedicated to Haechan had over 20,000 followers as of Monday night.
"We have seen a response from fans of that K-Pop group who recognize the name on Twitter responding to the loss of this pudu," DNREC Spokeswoman Nikki LaVoie told WDEL Monday night.
The pudu was transferred to Wilmington in December 2021 in the hopes of mating with Clover, under the guidance of the Species Survival Plan Program.
LaVoie said they were unsuccessful in breeding the pudus, but Clover has not shown any symptoms of illness, but is being closely monitored.
There are an estimated 10,000 southern pudu left in the wild of South America, with another 200 pudu in zoos throughout the world.
LaVoie added it was a tough weekend for those associated with the Brandywine Zoo, including herself, a visitor of the park.
"The volunteers, the guests, the caretakers, they all love these animals, so everyone is really grieving."
Haechan was taken to the New Bolton Center of the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine who will conduct a necropsy, the animal version of an autopsy.