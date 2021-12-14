"The vaccine is an instrument of health. It's an instrument of liberation," said Benjamin Shrader.
Shrader has cerebral palsy, and it can be a struggle for him to leave the house. So, as the world reacted to the COVID-19 pandemic and found a light at the end of the tunnel in a new vaccine, he could not just hop in a car and travel to the doctor's office or his local pharmacy.
Stories like his were the inspiration for the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services to create the Homebound Vaccination Program, where independent pharmacists will now partner with the state to make vaccines more accessible by making home visits to those like Shrader who find traveling challenging.
"Not just liberation for me as an individual, to go see Spider-Man this weekend," he said. "Although it is that. But it's an instrument of liberation for people around me. My little sister, who missed her entire freshman year of high school with the softball team. When I got my shot and booster, she could have peace of mind to go out with her friends again. Or my dad, who is in the medical field, he could have peace of mind to both care for his patients and for his family."
The DHSS program will focus on encouraging eligible Delawareans who are homebound, including Delaware's senior population, and not vaccinated already to join the 91% of state residents 65 years of age and older, and 63% of residents statewide, who are fully vaccinated. That's more than a half-million people, said Secretary Molly Magarik.
The department has already managed to provide 500 Delawareans who wouldn't have otherwise been able to access their shots.
"Moving forward, we need to continue to do more and continue to stress the importance of vaccinations and boosters during this ongoing pandemic," Magarik said. "Unfortunately, we know that because, during the past few weeks, we've seen our numbers of positive cases increasing, hospitalizations and deaths increasing. We can never forget that each one of these numbers represents a mother, a sister, a father, a brother, or one of our colleagues, one of our friends. The human toll of this pandemic has been heartbreaking. And the effects of it will last, unfortunately, for years to come."
The state is partnering with Ivira Pharmacy in Wilmington and Milford, Seaford Pharmacy, and Express Pharmacy in Laurel to provide this service. Pharmacists will make home visits, and residents in need of the service can visit VaccineAccessDE.com or call the toll-free number 1.888.491.4988 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, or 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, to schedule an appointment.
"I feel I can't really remember what normal was, just because it's been a year and a half, almost two years now, of the coronavirus pandemic. We here at Ivira Pharmacy, and Ivira Health, really want to give back to the community," said Jay Patel, founder and CEO of Ivira. "I remember it was about 10 o'clock at night and I asked my wonderful team of pharmacists--clinical pharmacists, retail pharmacists--throughout the company about this opportunity to see if they wanted to participate. And even though it was late at night, we had so many of our pharmacists respond, saying that they would love to participate, they would love to go out to patients homes, they would love the opportunity to give back to the community, to move forward."
While Delaware does not have data regarding the number of residents with disabilities who have been vaccinated, nationally, 79% of adults with disabilities have reported receiving at least one dose, lagging behind the overall population of adults without a disability, which which stands at 84%. Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long said that the only way Delaware gets through this is together.
"Nothing without us. Together. Together. We all have to be together with those in the disabilities community and persons with special challenges. You have to be collectively involved," she said. "We really want to make sure persons take advantage of this remarkable service. Our most at-risk populations, persons with disabilities and our senior population, need to have access. And so once again, Delaware is breaking down barriers, making sure we get vaccinations in arms, and we keep our community safe and our population strong."