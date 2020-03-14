There are two more presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in Delaware, and these newest cases are linked to the University of Delaware, state health officials confirmed Saturday.
The patients, a woman over 50 years old and a man over 60 years old, are both New Castle County residents and have self-quarantined at home, the Delaware Division of Public Health said.
DPH said the man and woman are both associated with the University of Delaware as are the state's prior four coronavirus cases.
Symptoms of the respiratory infection include fever, cough and shortness of breath, but there's no specific treatment. Most patients recover by resting, drinking plenty of fluids and taking medications for fever and pain, doctors have said.
UD students, faculty and staff members with coronavirus questions can get answers by contacting UD's call center at 302.831.1188 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Members of the general public can call DPH's coronavirus information line at 1.866.408.1899 or email DPHCall@delaware.gov, and hearing-impaired Delawareans can dial 711.