Positive tests for COVID-19 among Delawareans considered "fully vaccinated" in the state have risen to 70, but the nation's leading infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said, nationally, cases in those who are fully vaccinated have been expected.
"These vaccines are great; these vaccines are very effective, but no vaccine is 100%," Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Division of Public Health, reminded Delawareans.
A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna or two weeks after the single-shot of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, of which usage was temporarily halted nationwide Tuesday so the CDC and FDA could fully investigate six instances of blood clots out of more than 6.8 million doses administered.
"For the most part, what the CDC science is telling us is that those who have a 'breakthrough' case after being fully vaccinated have a milder case," said Rattay. "However, you do see some more serious cases."
Of Delaware's "breakthrough" cases, the Division of Public Health said three persons were hospitalized. Among those three, one person died. That person, DPH said, was elderly and had underlying health conditions.
"Dr. Fauci mentioned last week there had been some deaths around the country among 'breakthrough' cases. This is predominantly occurring among elderly individuals and those with underlying conditions who might not have been able to develop as strong of an immune response."
The CDC has said the number of individuals who are considered 'breakthrough' cases is still compatible with over 90% vaccine efficacy identified in vaccine clinical trials.
The number of "breakthrough" cases is also a small number relative to how many persons have been fully vaccinated in the state. On April, the state's vaccine tracker showed that number was 198,360 persons, meaning the number of "breakthrough cases" amounts to at .0352%.
"While is it is significantly less likely, it is still possible to contract the virus after being vaccinated," said Rattay. "And the possibility for infection and potential for transmission is why we continue to remain Delawareans, especially, while we still have a relatively high amount of infection in the community to continue with public health precautions like wearing masks in public. That continues to be the most important prevention measure even after receiving the vaccine."
Both Pfizer and Moderna are expected to release data that should indicate how often vaccinated people become infected by the virus, even if they have no symptoms, as they test participants in trials for COVID antibodies, according to The New York Times.