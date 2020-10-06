Smyrna Police Tuesday announced they had achieved a "breakthrough" in a case where humans remains were discovered to have been buried for years in September 2019 at the Little Lass fields.
Authorities said persons of interest connected to the case are currently in custody in another state, but did not identify the suspects or in which state they had been detained.
Warrants are currently being executed, evidence is being processed, and interviews are being conducted, authorities said, and therefore, "releasable information remains limited."
The FBI is assisting with the investigation, according to authorities, and Smyrna Police said more information would be available once suspects are extradited to the custody of authorities in Delaware.