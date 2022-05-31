The Brandywine Zoo is bringing back its popular and signature fundraiser Brew at the Zoo.
The event will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
"We've got nine different breweries coming so for one price you can sample to your heart's content," said Mark Shafer, Executive Director of Delaware Zoological Society.
There's also food, ice cream, live music, and of course the opportunity to have an after hours experience at the zoo.
"Full staff is going to be out doing animal encounters, keeper talks, creature features," said Shafer. "There will be a lot of opportunities to learn about the animals, and to interact with the animals to the degree that you can."
Shafer said Brew at the Zoo has been on a two year hiatus due to COVID.
"We've seen attendance soar back since that time," said Shafer. "I think people like being out in open air environments that feel safe from a COVID perspective, and fun from a family perspective."
Among the zoo's newer attractions and inhabitants are the Madagascar exhibit opened in November, 2020, and a special guest pudu from the Los Angeles Zoo.
"Haechan was brought to our zoo back in the fall in the hopes that he might be mating with our female pudu (Clover)," said Shafer.
Haechan (@HaechanthePudu) is already well known internationally. His namesake is a K-Pop star from the group NCT-127.
The Brandywine Zoo benefits not only from ticket sales, but also from a raffle to be held at the event along with an online auction.