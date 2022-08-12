Former Philadelphia Eagles running back Brian Westbrook was at the Brandywine Hundred Library on Friday, August 12, 2022, to read his new children's book to a crowd of kids and parents, many wearing their best Eagles garb.
Westbrook said his own family experience inspired him to co-author The Mouse Who Played Football with Lesley Van Arsdall.
"We're always trying to get a message to them that sometimes as a parent, I know parents will understand this, just telling them the message usually doesn't sink in," said Westbrook, "but when you read a book, you put it into character form, it usually does."
The book is about a mouse named Brian who is told at every level of football he plays he's too small, reflective of Westbrook's own football career at which he topped out at 5-foot-10 in the NFL.
There's even a nod to Westbrook's head coach with the Eagles, Andy Reid, in the story. The head coach of the team Brian plays for in the Mouse Football League is named Big Red who has a fluffy mustache and reading glasses.
And just like #36 who played with the Eagles from 2002 to 2009, Brian the Mouse perseveres, and that's a message that resonates not just with kids, but adults too.
"There were ebbs and flows throughout my career and I think there's ebbs and flows through everyone's career when things are great and you're on top of the world then when you're at the bottom of the world and everyone's saying you're not good enough. That's the process of life," said Westbrook.
The Villanova Wildcat still holds the all-time NCAA record with 9,512 all-purpose yards, including 468 yards he hung on the University of Delaware in a game in 2000, including more than 250 in return yards.
The Blue Hens won that game but when Westbrook was drafted in the 3rd round by Philadelphia, UD fans knew what the Eagles were getting.
"Philadelphia's the type of town that's going to work their butt off and they always operate with a chip on their shoulder, and that's great, I love it," said Westbrook. "This town fits me perfectly because someone's always doubting Philadelphia, someone's always saying something bad about Philadelphia, but we get up and we grind every single day in spite of that.
"That's the type of player I always wanted to be remembered to be, and hopefully over time I will be."