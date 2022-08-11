Charlie Emerson worked for the City of Newark for 35 years before retiring in 2016.
He last served as Director of Parks and Recreation and, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT), helped expand the Newark park and trail system.
On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, Charlie was at the center of the line cutting the ribbon for the Charles Emerson Bridge which carries pedestrians and bicyclists over White Clay Creek alongside Paper Mill Road.
The nearly 200-foot long span is 12-feet wide and connects Curtis Mill Park with the Pomeroy and Newark Rail Trail.
The bridge cost about $1 million with funding from a variety of sources including the City of Newark, DelDOT, DNREC, New Castle County, and the Federal Highway Administration.