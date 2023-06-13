Delaware State Police said 27-year old Alan Alcantara was tracked down and arrested around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Dover.
He was wanted for the alleged murder of his housemate, 52-year old Tony Scofield, whose body was found in the trunk of Alcantara's car on Sunday at a commercial property in Georgetown.
Troopers said the investigation began on Friday, June 9th, when Bridgeville Police responded to a house in the 300 block of Cedar Street for a welfare check.
Officers reportedly found that a violent confrontation had occurred; Scofield was missing and a witness reported seeing Alcantara leaving in a car.
Dover Police had responded to the 1000 block of South Little Creek Road for the report of a suspicious person and found Alcantara hiding in a shed.
Alcantara is charged with First Degree Murder and is being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $1 million cash bond.