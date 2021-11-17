The Wilmington Area Planning Council (WILMAPCO) is holding a public workshop on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, to discuss the concept of putting a 'cap' over a portion of I-95 in downtown Wilmington.
WILMAPCO Principal Planner Dave Gula says the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) approached the planning organization a year ago about the idea.
"To help figure out if it was feasible, and practical, and doable, to build a cap structure over I-95," said Gula. "What you have now is a canyon that goes through the city. The bridges over top of I-95 aren't very hospitable."
The in-person workshop will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church at 11th and Adams streets in Wilmington, overlooking the interstate.
"We want to have the residents come out and tell us what should it look like, if we're going to do this what should be on top of that," said Gula. "Is it a park, is it community space, are there structures, are there cafes, are there restrooms? How would it be used best and how would it most benefit the community."
Gula thinks the Restore the Corridor Project improvements to I-95 have brought renewed interest in improving the area above the interstate.
Community groups have painted murals on the 6th, 7th, and 8th street bridges in recent years in an effort to improve their appearance.
The area being looked at for a possible 'cap' structure is between 6th Street and Delaware Avenue.