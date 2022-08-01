Dover Police are charging an 18-year-old man after a brief car chase.
Police were called to the area of Lexington Place and Nicholas Drive shortly after midnight Monday morning for several people being loud.
While officers were breaking things up, they say Jemeire Perry tried to drive off - nearly striking one of cops.
Police say he didn't get far and was taken into custody - charged with reckless endangering, reckless driving, driving under the influence and traffic offenses.
In addition to Perry's charges, a female passenger was given a civil citation for possession of a small amount of marijuana.