A winter weather advisory is posted for New Castle County as Delaware could briefly contend with its first bout of wintry weather of the season.
Matt Powell of the Delaware Weather Network said a storm reforming over the Mid-Atlantic will pass through the region on Thursday, and an overnight low in the upper-20s could prove tricky early on.
"It's really going to be a race as to how quickly the precipitation moves in, and how quickly the cold air moves out."
Powell said he's expecting wet snow or sleet to begin sometime in the 5-6 a.m. hours, but that marginal cold could be countered by Wednesday's sunny skies.
"Initially there should still be enough cold air in place that we should see a quick burst of wet snow and sleet, but one thing that will help is it is about 40 degrees and sunny today, so that's helping to warm the road surfaces so that could limit the accumulation of any ice."
Powell said plan to head work a little bit earlier on Thursday, just in case things get treacherous for a brief time.
"Take a little extra time during the morning commute tomorrow. I don't anticipate a lot in the way of freezing rain, but just enough snow and sleet to maybe snarl traffic up a little bit, so give a little bit of extra time."
While the storm will start frozen, at least for places above the canal, Powell said the changeover to rain will happen as winds switch to the southeast as the low pressure approaches.
"There's going to be a strong wind off the ocean, and ocean temperatures are still pretty warm, they're running to the mid-and-upper 40s. You get a strong wind off the ocean this time of year, and that's going to change things over pretty quickly."
Up to two inches of rain are possible throughout Delaware as the nor'easter pulls away.
No Coastal Flood Advisories have been posted, but wind gusts are still expected to reach into the 30s as the storm makes its closest approach on Thursday night.
Behind the storm, sunny skies with temperatures in the 40s are expected, but Powell said there could be something brewing as we get closer to Sunday, December 25.
"It's still a little early to call, but those people still holding on to hope for a White Christmas may not be out of luck as there's going to be another storm coming this way towards the middle-or-end of next week, and there's certainly going to be plenty of cold air around, it could come down to the track."
Wilmington last saw flurries on Christmas in 2020, on a day it reached 60 degrees.
The last time more than an inch on December 25 was 1.3 inches in 2012. The biggest snow on record was 3.9 inches in 1969.
12 inches of snow were on the ground Christmas morning in 1966 after a Christmas Eve storm that year, with 7 inches still on the ground after the Blizzard of 2009.