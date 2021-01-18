The Kind to Kids Foundation is teaming up with New Castle County for My Blue Duffel Day as part of Martin Luther King, Junior, Service Day on Monday, January 18, 2021.
The foundation is collecting brand new items such as teddy bears and stuffed animals, fleece blankets, hats and gloves, and crayons and coloring books, for children of all ages.
Kind to Kids founder Caroline Jones said the blue duffel bags are presented to children entering foster care and coping with trauma.
"They're really important to the duffels," said Jones. "They're important to help the children through the transition time."
The socially distanced Blue Duffel Day drop-off is being held Monday, January 18, 2021 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Shue Medill Middle School on Route 2 near Newark.
Donations can also be made virtually to the My Blue Duffel Wish List.