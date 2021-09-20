With millions in federal and private dollars allocated to the Delaware River Restoration Project announced Monday, the Brandywine Creek should soon see some familiar face--or fins--in the area again.
"This grant...[will] allow them to make some critical next steps in constructing fish ladders. Now, you know fish don't climb, but they can swim from pool to pool to pool. And that fish ladder will allow them to navigate past this dam," said U.S. Sen. Chris Coons. "This dam can't be removed because it's critical to the city of Wilmington's drinking water supply. Other dams upriver, upstream, will be removed. The end result will be the restoration of a centuries-old fishery to the Brandywine river, the Delaware River estuary, and part of what are long-term efforts in the region to restore this area to its natural condition and to being a robust and sustainable habitat."
With the $11.5 million in federal funds and $14 million in private, non-profit, and local funding, 41 projects in total will be funded across the four states in the partnership--those being New Yok, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Maryland. Delaware will see $4 million allocated to it, almost $900,000 of which, including $440,000 of federal dollars, will go to the Brandywine Shad 2020 project.
"This is a great day for us. This has enabled us to continue the work that we started, actually, in 2018. And this money will be essential to not only taking out two of the dams upriver from here, but just as important, doing the engineering studies; and the consulting studies; and the historical studies; and the archaeological studies that will enable us to get past to the this dam," said Brandywine Shad 2020 co-director Jim Shanahan. "Which is a very important dam for the city of Wilmington, because it supplies all of the water for the city of Wilmington."
Shad had, for "millennia," populated the Brandywine Creek, Coons said. But the installation of dams over generations have stymied shad's ability to maneuver along the river and continue maintaining population numbers.
"For centuries in the United States, we have dammed rivers all over the country, which has interrupted the flow of species from salmon in the Pacific Northwest to shad here in the Mid-Atlantic," Coons said. "Scientists, ecologists, environmentalists over the last few decades, have come to the conclusion that allowing the free flow of rivers and restoring part of the original ecosystem helps with the health and sustainability of the river. It's also, frankly, more fun to be able to fish in the river...In and of itself, it's not going to transform this entire watershed, but it is one of 41 projects that are being funded today, which in total will make a significant contribution to the accessibility, sustainability, and general health of the river watershed."