Thirty-million-dollars from both the federal CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan will help support affordable housing opportunities, with a focus on unincorporated areas of New Castle County
U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons, along with Congresswoman Lisa Blunt-Rochester, attended an announcement of the funding plan at New Castle County Hope Center on Airport Road on Monday, October 4, 2021.
Coons applauded the county's efforts to provide affordable housing options for both renters and homeowners.
"What you're doing here in New Castle County gives all of us hope and inspiration," said Coons, who noted that the Delaware delegation was heading directly from the event to Washington where negotiations and debate are ongoing over President Biden's infrastructure agenda.
"We will get done the trillion dollar bi-partisan infrastructure bill that passed the Senate in August and is waiting for House action, and we will get done the Build Back Better bill," said Coons.
"Then will come a moment when the skills, the opportunity to work in housing, in rehabilitation and construction will be at its highest point in our lifetime. Let's not miss this opportunity to help create a floor, a foundation under families with better quality affordable housing for home ownership, better and more widely available housing for rental, but also that special window for skill, for opportunity for employment," said Coons.
"One issue that kept repeating itself, both when we heard from the general public, in committees to protect the most vulnerable in our community, and in county council discussions, is the lack of affordable shelter in our communities," said New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer.
Meyer said the funds will be spent exclusively in unincorporated areas of the county.
"We have a history in this county and in this country of housing segregation," said Meyer. "When we segregate people from the earliest stage, when we segregate families, we will have a segregated community.
"It's vitally important, that particularly in unincorporated areas, we make housing affordable for all communities, and today is a statement about the opportunity to do that," said Meyer.
New Castle County Councilman Penrose Hollins said the county has been dealing with affordable housing issues for decades, dating back to when President Joe Biden was on council.
"He talked about being on county council and fighting for affordable housing," said Hollins, "and it resonated with me then that I'm still having the same fight today."
Delaware State Housing Authority Director Eugene Young said the federal funding commitment to New Castle County for affordable housing is a big deal.
"Their $30 million allows us to work with them as a state to find out how we can leverage some of those funds they have and the resources we have to really double down on the efforts," said Young.