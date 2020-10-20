An oil spill that washed up on Broadkill Beach on Monday is starting to show up further south.
DNREC officials said they have now found more oil along Beach Plum Island near Cape Henlopen, the Roosevelt Inlet, and on Lewes Beach.
They believe some of the oil from Broadkill might have been carried back into Delaware Bay during last night's tide cycle, and dispersed elsewhere along the coast, including further south.
DNREC is holding the estimate at five barrels spilled, but that may grow with further evidence.
Cleanup may take several days as crews must remove the globs of oil from beaches manually.
DNREC has reported no known impacts to wildlife, noting that the typical summer shorebirds and horseshoe crabs had already begun their migration patterns.
The initial test of the oil was a "heavy fuel oil", meaning it likely leaked from an operating vessel, not a tanker.
Anyone who spots oil on a Delaware beach is asked to call the DNREC environmental hotline at 1-800-662-8802.