FILE - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, talks to his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, after they exchanged jerseys following an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sept. 17, 2017. For the first time in Super Bowl history, a pair of siblings will play each other on the NFL's grandest stage. Travis helped the Chiefs return to their third championship game in four seasons on Sunday night when they beat the Bengals for the AFC title, while Jason has the Eagles back for the second time in six years after their NFC title win over the 49ers. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga, file)