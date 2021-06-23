A pair of brothers were arrested on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in connection with a shooting early Sunday morning in Dover.

Officers from Dover Police, Delaware Probation and Parole, and the U.S. Marshals First State Fugitive Task Force, arrested 31-year old Caleb Collins and 36-year old Joshua Collins in Felton.

Caleb Collins is charged with shooting a 23-year old man in the back at the Capital Inn around 2:30 a.m.

When officers arrested Collins, they said his brother Joshua was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine.

Caleb Collins was sent to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $115,000 cash bond on the following offenses:

  • -Assault 1st Degree
  • -Robbery 1st Degree 
  • -Possession of Firearm by Person Prohibited
  • -Possession of Firearm During Commission of Felony

Joshua Collins was released on a $120,200 unsecured bond on the following offenses:

  • -Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine
  • -Possession of Methamphetamine
  • -Drug Paraphernalia

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.